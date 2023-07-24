Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) & Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) Head to Head Survey

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) and Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lilium and Mobilicom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilium $60,000.00 8,313.26 -$266.63 million N/A N/A Mobilicom $1.58 million 7.17 -$230,000.00 N/A N/A

Mobilicom has higher revenue and earnings than Lilium.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilium N/A N/A N/A Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Lilium and Mobilicom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

12.2% of Lilium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Mobilicom shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Lilium shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lilium and Mobilicom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilium 1 2 3 0 2.33 Mobilicom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lilium currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.01%. Given Lilium’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lilium is more favorable than Mobilicom.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shoham, Israel.

