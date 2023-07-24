Linde (NYSE:LIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $386.00

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $386.00 and last traded at $383.85, with a volume of 84165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $384.54.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $188.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 35,747.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Linde by 4,122.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after buying an additional 3,038,589 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

