Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $117.85 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002856 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $117.85 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008796 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002559 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002799 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002106 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000997 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003058 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000924 BTC.
About Lisk
Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,052,885 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Lisk Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.
