Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $215.19 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 787,958,200 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 787,876,918.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00324872 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $535.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
