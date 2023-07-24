Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.55.

LYV opened at $96.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.40 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

