Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Roth Mkm

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Roth Mkm from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.64.

NYSE:LYV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.69. 923,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $714,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 100.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

