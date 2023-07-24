LVW Advisors LLC Buys 19,561 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,561 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.7% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 52,789 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,115,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHG stock opened at $76.29 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

