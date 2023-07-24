LVW Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Chubb by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

CB opened at $199.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.66. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

