LVW Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $49.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.