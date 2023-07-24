LVW Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Pool by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $369.75 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.29.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.70.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

