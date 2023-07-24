LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $95.97 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.95.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.