LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.33.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $341.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,238 shares of company stock valued at $23,261,277. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

