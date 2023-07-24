LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

AbbVie stock opened at $143.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.70 and its 200-day moving average is $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

