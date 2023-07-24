LVW Advisors LLC Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.4 %

PAYX stock opened at $123.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.51 and a 200 day moving average of $112.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,106 shares of company stock worth $21,065,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

