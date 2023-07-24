LWM Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,439 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 293,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 52,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE opened at $31.87 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

