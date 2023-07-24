LWM Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,478 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,178 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,249 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,086,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,662,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,239,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $62.16 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

