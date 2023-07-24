LWM Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $168.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.18. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. CL King raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.18.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

