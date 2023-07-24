LWM Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

