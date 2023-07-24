LWM Advisory Services LLC Sells 224 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

LWM Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,241 shares of company stock worth $6,268,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $424.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $425.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

