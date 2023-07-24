Maj Invest Holding A S Decreases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Maj Invest Holding A S lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,164,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 639,371 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 5.6% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in CSX were worth $214,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX remained flat at $32.46 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,233,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,063,358. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

