Maj Invest Holding A S Has $135.42 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Maj Invest Holding A S reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,098,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,280 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for approximately 3.6% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.34% of Aflac worth $135,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.77. The company had a trading volume of 374,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $74.01.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

