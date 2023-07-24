Maj Invest Holding A S Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $337.84. 125,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

