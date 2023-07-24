Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 107,488 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Maj Invest Holding A S reduced its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,184,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,488 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International comprises about 2.1% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.76% of Service Co. International worth $81,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 11.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,519. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

