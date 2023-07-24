Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNTX opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $105.80 million, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.68. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 419,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,176 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 170,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

