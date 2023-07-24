Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ MNTX opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $105.80 million, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.68. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.50.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.
