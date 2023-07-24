Marathon Asset Management Ltd Cuts Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 369,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises about 1.5% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $53,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 100,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $927,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.46. 42,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.74.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

