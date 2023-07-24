Marathon Asset Management Ltd Decreases Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 140,471 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.41% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $27,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $8,731,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,271,000 after purchasing an additional 255,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period.

AXTA stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 308,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,643. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

