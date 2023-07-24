Marathon Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76,122 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up 2.0% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.14% of Baidu worth $72,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Baidu by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,415,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,252,000 after purchasing an additional 337,153 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,852,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,314,000 after purchasing an additional 251,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Baidu by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,954,000 after purchasing an additional 555,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Baidu by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,347,000 after purchasing an additional 986,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.76.

Baidu Stock Up 3.5 %

Baidu Company Profile

Shares of BIDU traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,859. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.05 and its 200-day moving average is $137.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

