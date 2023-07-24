Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 39,419 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,419 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $20,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.11. The stock had a trading volume of 572,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,145. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.