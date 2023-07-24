Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 47,009 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,009 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $33,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Align Technology by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $336.82. 212,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,764. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $371.99.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

