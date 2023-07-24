Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 49,068 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,068 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Henry Schein worth $25,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Henry Schein by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 287,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research cut their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

