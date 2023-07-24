Marathon Asset Management Ltd Takes $22.69 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 494,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,688,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,229,000 after buying an additional 97,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,364,000 after buying an additional 116,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after acquiring an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,485,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

SEE stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.28. 363,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

