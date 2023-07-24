Marathon Asset Management Ltd Trims Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up about 2.3% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $82,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CP traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $81.98. 517,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,794. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.