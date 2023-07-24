Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MAR traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.49. 256,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,833. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.74 and its 200-day moving average is $172.28. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

