Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $183.00 to $212.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marriott International traded as high as $196.05 and last traded at $196.05, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.90.

MAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Marriott International Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.74 and a 200 day moving average of $172.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

