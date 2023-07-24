Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Buys 700 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises about 0.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter.

VSGX stock opened at $54.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

