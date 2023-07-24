Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $15.86 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $15,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $45.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

