Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $339,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWS stock opened at $114.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.76. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.