Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 6,688 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.0% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,624,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,357 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,383,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,540 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,089,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,298,000 after buying an additional 109,342 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,340,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after buying an additional 111,505 shares during the period.

SCHH stock opened at $20.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

