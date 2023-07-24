Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.