Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lifted by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $397.49 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $404.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.89 and a 200-day moving average of $372.42. The firm has a market cap of $376.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.11.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.