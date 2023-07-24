Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Price Performance

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $397.49 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $404.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.