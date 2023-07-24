Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,059,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 287,003 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Materialise were worth $14,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTLS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Materialise by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Materialise by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Materialise by 399.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.64. 20,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,855. Materialise NV has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $510.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $71.65 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTLS shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

