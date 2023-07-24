Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Shares Gap Up to $87.77

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $87.77, but opened at $89.69. Maximus shares last traded at $89.20, with a volume of 45,211 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,501.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Maximus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 39.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Maximus by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

