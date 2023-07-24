MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,550 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 2.8% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of MercadoLibre worth $239,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $52,722,400,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 131.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $13.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,207.15. 157,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,409. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,222.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1,199.69. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $720.84 and a 12 month high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,491.50.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.