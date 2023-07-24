Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives $10.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mersana Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a market cap of $428.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 658.85% and a negative return on equity of 223.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 146,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,412,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after acquiring an additional 556,161 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,355,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,105 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,962,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

