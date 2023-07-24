Mesa Air Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 4,176 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,292% compared to the typical volume of 300 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 37.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Price Performance

Shares of MESA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 68,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,334. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mesa Air Group ( NASDAQ:MESA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.14 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. Research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines, Inc and the United Airlines, Inc The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. It also engages in the leasing of aircrafts and engine types to third parties.

Further Reading

