Mesa Air Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 4,176 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,292% compared to the typical volume of 300 call options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 37.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mesa Air Group Price Performance
Shares of MESA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 68,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,334. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Mesa Air Group Company Profile
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines, Inc and the United Airlines, Inc The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. It also engages in the leasing of aircrafts and engine types to third parties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mesa Air Group
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
- Can Domino’s Pizza Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Is Ryanair Overbought? Earnings Say Not Likely
- Light & Wonder is Riding the Gaming Rebound
- Sirius-ly? Sirius XM Stock Squeezes 40% in 3 Hours
Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.