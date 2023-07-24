Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 132,366 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,366 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.27% of Equitrans Midstream worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 74.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 231.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

ETRN traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.28. 1,535,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,108,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

