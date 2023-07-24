Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $10.52 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,517 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Crown Castle by 234.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 2.8 %

CCI stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,635. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.41 and a 200-day moving average of $126.97. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $103.22 and a one year high of $184.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.06.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

