Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $29.98 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,195 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.08% of Cheniere Energy worth $29,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.85. 394,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,803. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.10 and its 200-day moving average is $152.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

