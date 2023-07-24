Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.24. 12,426,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,980,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

